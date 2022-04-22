Grand Opening For Gypsy Whiskey Bourbon Q In Pittsylvania County Saturday – Mike Swanson

Saturday is set for the Grand Opening for the Gypsy Whiskey Bourbon Q restaurant located on Rocksprings Road in Pittsylvania County. Rock Springs is past Ringgold if you are leaving Danville and heading down 58 West. Go West young man and you’ll find it with a compass or Google maps.

The place is located at 3620 Rocksprings Road and Steve & Carol Ann Tickle are expected to be there this Saturday during the grand opening set for 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The owners setup an event page on Facebook and wrote the following:

“Good morning everyone! I’ve got some good news…..we have finally scheduled our Grand Opening for April 23, 2022. We will be announcing the soft opening date next week. We have talked with Steve and Carol Ann Tickle from the Discovery Channel’s ‘Moonshiners’ show to help us with the Grand Opening. They will be there from 10-2 selling t-shirts, providing autographs and talkin ‘shine! Y’all come on out to 3620 Rocksprings Road in Ringgold Va and see what all the talk is about on April 23, 2022. We will open for breakfast from 8 am until 11 am, lunch will start being served at 10 am until we run out. We look forward to seeing everybody!!!”

