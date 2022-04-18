Gold/Silver – Possible Big Moves Within Days/Weeks Video – Chris Vermeulen

Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders joins Elijah K Johnson from Liberty and Finance to discuss gold/silver’s latest big moves. Gold prices had a huge run-up early this year, then the war hit, which created an extra surge. We are now seeing gold pullback and cool off a little bit.

Based on the charts, silver has a pretty similar price action very strong run-up, now flagging sideways, and may start moving up to 29.58 going forward. There should be a lot of selling when silver gets up to this level. The quicker something moves up, the more likely it is to come straight back down when it hits a target.

Overall, there was a pretty deep pullback for gold and silver after the war. The war was a news-based surge and anything news-based that drives price parabolic, usually, that gain gets given back.

