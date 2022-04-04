Home Stock Market Commentary Gamestop GME Stock Split Impact On Traders and LAND Stock (Stock Market...

Gamestop GME Stock Split Impact On Traders and LAND Stock (Stock Market Update For Today) – Mike Swanson

By
Michael Swanson
-

In this video I take a look at the recent action and news surrounding the Gamestop GME stock split and also the Gladstone Land Corporation stock, symbol LAND, which I own.

-Mike

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR