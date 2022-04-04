Gamestop GME Stock Split Impact On Traders and LAND Stock (Stock Market Update For Today) – Mike Swanson

Home Stock Market Commentary Gamestop GME Stock Split Impact On Traders and LAND Stock (Stock Market...Stock MarketStock Market CommentaryStock Market NewsStock Trading StrategiesTechnical AnalysisGamestop GME Stock Split Impact On Traders and LAND Stock (Stock Market Update For Today) – Mike SwansonBy Michael Swanson - April 4, 2022In this video I take a look at the recent action and news surrounding the Gamestop GME stock split and also the Gladstone Land Corporation stock, symbol LAND, which I own. -Mike