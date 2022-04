Cato Institute Senior Fellow and Antiwar.com columnist Doug Bandow joined Scott Horton to discuss his recent trip to Qatar. Bandow attended the annual Doha Forum and observed a shift in tone away from “Pax Americana.” Scott and Bandow talked about how the severe U.S. sanctions on Russia’s central bank are accelerating the fall of the dollar as governments around the world realize the financial leverage the status quo gives the U.S. government.

