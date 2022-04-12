An In-Depth Exploration of the Crisis in Yemen & the U.S.-Saudi Role In It w/ Dr. Annelle Sheline – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Dr. Annelle Sheline, Research Fellow for the Middle East at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, joins us for an in-depth examination of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the role of the U.S. in supporting the 7-year long Saudi intervention that has led to instability there. Although a ceasefire is under way, that doesn’t mean the conflict is over and Dr. Sheline believes now is the time to apply pressure to end the intervention once and for all. In this conversation we discuss the history of the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, Saudi human rights violations, starvation in Yemen due to the Saudi-imposed blockade, the Iranian involvement in Yemen, U.S. support of Saudi Arabia throughout the conflict through expensive arms deals, the War on Terror, the return of Great Power Competition, China, proponents of U.S. primacy believing it is necessary to support dictator and so-called “enlightened autocrats”, Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Russia (and parallels between the crisis in Yemen and the invasion of Ukraine), and much, much more!