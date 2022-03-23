Wind Energy ETF FAN – Trader Tip Of The Week Video – Chris Vermeulen

In today’s Trader Tip Video, Chris Vermeulen of TheTechnicalTraders.com talks about the Wind Energy ETF FAN. We’ve seen UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson talking to other leaders about nuclear energy and the wind energy industry as a result of the issues with Russia. Clean energy starts to look very attractive as oil prices continue to climb.

FAN has a pretty bullish price action, a pennant formation, and a pretty good upside potential. Using Fibonacci extensions, we are looking at potentially a 2% gain in the next trading sessions.

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.