When Will Juniors Outperform Gold Miners – Jordan Roy-Byrne

In this video we analyze the performance of bigger juniors (GDXJ) against Gold. We also delve into history following the 2005 and 2009 breakouts. GDXJ juniors began to outperform hugely at the end of 2008 and especially when Gold consolidated in mid 2009. They also outperformed after the first leg higher in spring 2020 and after the first leg higher in 2005. I anticipate that GDXJ could begin outperforming over the weeks ahead and the smaller juniors as a whole (where there is quite a bit of low quality) could outperform around the time Silver breaks $30.