US and EU strike LNG deal amid goal to reduce reliance on Russian oil – Source – Global News

As the West aims to reduce its reliance on Russian energy, the U.S. is agreeing to supply liquefied natural gas to the European Union. Europe brings in more than 150 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia each year, with the U.S. promising an additional 15 billion cubic meters. But that number is just 10 per cent of what’s needed. Heather Yourex-West reports on whether it will be enough to offset Russia’s output, and what it will take for Europe to completely cut itself off from Russian imports.