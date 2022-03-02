Ukraine Crisis w/ James W. Carden – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, a former advisor to the State Department, James W. Carden, joins us to discuss Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the crisis around it as well as the questions around NATO, Putin’s motivations for this war, the American Commitee for U.S.-Russia Accord’s condemnation of the invasion, and much, much more.

(Further Show Notes Forthcoming)

From ACURA (American Commitee for U.S.-Russia Accord):

On Thursday March 3 at NOON EST, please join former Governor of California Jerry Brown; Professor David Hendrickson, author of Republic in Peril: American Empire and the Liberal Tradition; and the American Committee for US-Russia Accord’s Katrina vanden Heuvel and James W. Carden for an in-depth discussion on the current state of the war in Ukraine and the approach outlined by President Biden in Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

ZOOM LINK HERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89427125478