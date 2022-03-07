The Ukraine War and the Stock Market News (Sectors Going Up For Real, Not Just Energy) – Mike Swanson

In this video I touch on the Ukraine War and some of the big questions and how it is impacting the stock markets. Focusing on the underlying trends and big trend changes remains the cornerstone to successful investing and trading. Big news events is not changing this nor having as big of a change on the trends as it may seem. I talk about the sectors now doing the best in the market trading in new bull markets of their own, while a lot of the past fad winners remain broken and continue to perform poorly in this market.

-Mike