The Ochelli Effect: Inflation Nation Unidentified Objects – Mike Swanson

Last week I was live on The Ochelli Effect. From the show notes – “Chuck and Mike discuss the obvious deceptions in media and the truly strange naive new world of financial conditions. CNN lies about how the fuel prices work, and the Wall Street players club doesn’t want to count losses. Mike talked about the exhausting habits of trying to follow the MSM and its neverending string of outrage programming. Mike describes what he thinks is coming next. The fog of war continues to keep everyone misinformed.”

“The ongoing Air Force decision to study the problem only at the level of individual incidents and the larger failure to task the broader intelligence community with a longer-term, strategic analysis of security-related UFO activities ensured that the fundamental problem was simply not addressed. The result was nothing more than over a thousand highly unconventional and anomalous UFO reports officially classified and archived as “Unknowns”.In Unidentified, Larry Hancock turns to the strategic intelligence practices – better known as indications analysis – that were not tasked to the national intelligence community. He presents a series of indications studies that suggest something very different from the official statement on UFOs officially offered by the Air Force. In these studies, Unidentified examines and details patterns of UFO activity strongly suggesting that “unknown parties” actively probed America’s strategic military capabilities – at the same time demonstrating an undeniable ability to project force against the nation’s atomic warfighting complex. Beyond that, the operational patterns in the UFO activities revealed in the analysis also suggest a clear effort at “messaging”, one which appears to have failed. Published June 2017 by Treatise Publishing”