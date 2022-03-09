The Ochelli Effect: Devastating Consequences Swift Nukes – Mike Swanson

Last Thursday I was live on The Ochelli Effect. “Russian War Crimes and getting broke in the land of opportunity? Authors Mike Swanson and Larry Hancock join Chuck on a Thursday to take stock of the stocks and continue discussions about Ukraine. Are there people who believe what we observe about the crisis in Ukraine is justified? Do sanctions do anything? have we entered a new phase in the race toward an Atomic Tide? Will The Newest World Order be without order in a world gone mad? How ready are weapons of atrocity to be used? There are lots of links to expand your base of knowledge on all the topics discussed during the two-hour podcast.”