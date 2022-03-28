The Ochelli Effect: Chapman Walmart Failed States – Mike Swanson

Last week I was live on The Ochelli Effect. From the show notes:

“Mike Swanson tells stories from trips to Walmart to make Thursday night fly right by. Is every retail establishment full of crazy people? Mike also discussed talking to the SEC. Chuck and Mike also talked about mailing lists and newsletters.”

“In the second hour, we got an update on The Failed State with Flatley and JG. These guys continue to share their interesting take on fascinating subjects. It just might be crazy enough to work. You’ve heard that phrase before. Imagine if that was a podcast.”

-Mike