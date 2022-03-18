Soaring Gas Prices & the Economy w/ Mike Swanson/Putin’s Game in Ukraine w/ Larry Hancock – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Mike Swanson of Wall Street Window and author of such books as The War State and Why the Vietnam War? joins Parallax Views to discuss skyrocketing gas prices, the economy, and inflation in lieu of the Ukraine-Russia War. We also discuss Empire, the Robinhood app, Bitcoin and crypto-currencies, 9/11, the pandemic, and much, much more.

In our second segment, Larry Hancock, most known for his work on the assassinations of the 1960s and writings on the Cold War, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis and his book Creating Chaos: Covert Political Warfare from Truman to Putin. Hancock gives his perspective on the situation unfolding in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s game, whether Putin has lost his sense of chess-playing when it comes to geopolitics, and much, much more.