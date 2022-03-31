Shaun Usmar: The End of Globalization Will Drive More Inflation – Source – Palisades Radio

Tom welcomes a new guest to the show Shaun Usmar. Shaun is CEO of Triple Flag Precious Metals a Royalty and Streaming Company. He began in the business as a metallurgist in steel and aluminum. After that, he ended up in a senior executive role at various companies. This gave him a broad perspective on the metal industry.
Shaun Usmar: The End of Globalization Will Drive More Inflation
