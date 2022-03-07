Russia’s invasion only partially fueling sky-high gas prices – Global News

As Canadian drivers fill up, their wallets are emptier than ever, because gas prices are hitting record highs. Across the country, records are breaking– about $1.66 a litre in Toronto and Halifax may be hard to swallow, but prices in Montreal have hit $1.79 and Ottawa at $1.94. Then there’s Vancouver, which has now topped $2 a litre for the first time ever. Mike Drolet explains why the surge can’t be entirely blamed on the war in Ukraine, and why the cost of gas is expected to get even higher.