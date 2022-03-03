Russia-Ukraine conflict: Estonia calls on NATO for stronger defence of its Baltic members – Source – Global News

NATO must improve its defenses of the Baltic nations, the most vulnerable part of the military alliance, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told a news conference on Tuesday. “This includes, on land, establishing a permanent, increased forward presence. In the air, establishing a credible defence posture. And a sense of urgency in developing NATO’s upgraded defence plan,” Kallas said after meeting with Britain’s Boris Johnson and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Also during the news conference, the shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv by Russian forces is an atrocity reminiscent of the attacks on Sarajevo by the Serbs in the 1990s, Johnson said, adding such attacks were uniting the world against Russia. Asked about the shelling of Kharkiv, Johnson said it was “absolutely sickening.”