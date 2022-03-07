Putin’s Ukraine Gamble, War, and Hubris w/ Patrick Cockburn – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, long-time war reporter Patrick Cockburn returns to the show to discuss the gamble Putin has made in Ukraine and how it could endanger his political survival in Russia. Additionally, Patrick will talk about the way hubris afflicts political leaders leading to disastrous military interventions, comparing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to the Western interventions in Iraq and Libya, the Russian political elite, sanctions, the calls for NATO to institute no-fly zones, Putin’s claims about genocide and what they may indicate about his endgame, and more!

