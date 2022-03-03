Price of Gold And Silver Firm As Components Of Commodity Bull Run Driven By More Than Just Ukraine – Mike Swanson

In this stock market update I go through the different charts of the stock market averages and try to keep your attention on what is now really bullish and that is commodities. They are in clear uptrends making higher highs instead of trading below their 150 and 200-day moving averages. Silver and gold prices are also starting to act more bullish this week than they did after their first reaction to the Russia/Ukraine War’s first 48 hours. As you can see many commodity stocks are soaring, while stocks like FB and NFLX are spinning their wheels.

-Mike