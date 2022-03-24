Libya’s Political Turmoil w/ Mustafa Fetouri/Asia Pacific Arms Build-Up & South Korea’s Hawkish New President-Elect w/ Andrew Corbley – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, independent Libyan academic and award-winning journalist Mustafa Fetouri joins the show to discuss the political turmoil in Libya as well as the history of it and its context. Libya recently postponed its Parliamentary and Presidential elections, which was supposed to happen on December 24th, 2021. Among the candidates for the Presidency were General Khalifar, Fathi Bashagha, and Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the late, overthrown Muammar Gaddafi. Mustafa discusses all of these figures, the role foreign interventions have played in Libya’s current predicament, the U.S. and NATO, Russia’s Wagner Group, Turkey, corruption in Libya, polls indicating strong support for Saif Gaddafi, and much, much more.

Then in the second segment of our show, independent journalist Andrew Corbley of the World At Large news outlet, joined me to discuss outcome of the South Korean Presidential election. Yoon Suk-yeol of the People’s Power Party took the victory in a narrow and controversial election. Known for his hawkish tendencies towards North Korea, what does Suk-yeol’s Presidential win mean for the Asia Pacific arms build-up? Corbley recently delved into that very question in his article “North Korea Hawk To Take Power in Seoul—Asia Pacific Set For Continuing Arms Buildup”. We discuss his analysis in this conversation.