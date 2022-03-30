How To Trade Stocks Like Hycroft Mining (HYMC) With AMC MEME News – Mike Swanson

Shares of small cap mining stock Hycroft Mining have exploded in recent weeks thanks to news linking it to meme stock AMC and the billionaire mining industry giant Eric Sprott. There is a lot to learn from this stock and the type of company it is, because I fully expect to see more stocks like it go up in the years to come as part of an underlying bullish trend in the gold and silver precious metals market.

I talk in this video about these type of companies and mention one stock I own in this sector trading as AAGFF:

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/AAGFF/

-Mike