Has A New Bull Leg For Gold and Silver Begun? Video – Chris Vermeulen

Chris Vermeulen sits down with Patrick Vierra from Silver Bullion TV to review the signs that point to a further correction in gold and silver. Silver had a strong run from very early February – we’ve broken two significant standout highs on the charts. Typically this means we’ve got very strong upward momentum, and now silver is pulling back, starting what looks to be a new trend.

Overall, we are in a cautionary phase for gold, silver, and miners. Everyone piles into precious metals at the same time based on news, and what goes straight up usually comes straight down. We can very easily see gold trade sideways for another year or spark that next big rally when people start piling into gold once more.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FURTHER CORRECTIONS IN GOLD AND SILVER – WATCH THE VIDEO

TO EXPLORE THE strategies in the Total ETF Portfolio, PLEASE VISIT US AT The technical traders. You’vE GOT MORE TO GAIN THAN TO LOSE WHEN SEEKING INFORMATION!

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.