Base Metal Commodity ETF DBB – Trader Tip Of The Week Video – Chris Vermeulen

In today’s Trader Tip Video, Chris Vermeulen of TheTechnicalTraders.com talks about the Base Metal Commodity ETF DBB. We are seeing all kinds of different commodities and mining stocks really take off and do very well.

What is going on with Russia and Ukraine should add some extra upside potential for commodities like DBB for quite a while. Inflation will continue to climb due, in part, to supply and demand issues.

Overall, DBB has been in a strong uptrend going in the opposite direction as the stock market.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE BASE METAL ETF DBB– WATCH THE VIDEO

Subscribers: Please let us know what you would like to learn and we will add it to the roster of our weekly Technical Trader Tips!

Non-subscribers: Please enjoy these micro-lessons as a way to further your education and understanding of how a technical trader…well…trades!

TO EXPLORE THE Total ETF Portfolio, PLEASE VISIT US AT The technical traders. You’vE GOT MORE TO GAIN THAN TO LOSE WHEN SEEKING INFORMATION!

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.