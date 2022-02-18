What’s driving up food prices worldwide? | Inside Story – Source – Al-Jazeera

Higher costs are putting people at risk – especially those living in developing countries. While in rich nations, it’s sparking anger. In the U.S., inflation has hit its highest levels in 40 years. In the United Kingdom, hundreds of people marched this week, protesting against rising inflation, tax increases and higher energy bills. In Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Pacific there have been similar sights, where the high cost of food is proving too much for many people. So, will the trend continue? and what are the implications?