The Ochelli Effect: Money Maze Putin Olympics – Mike Swanson

On Thursday I was live on The Ochelli Effect.

From show notes:

“Mike Swanson talked about the falsehoods in financial media and the big squeeze we are all feeling. He also talked a bit about a TV Show he likes and the strange things that go on in the fictional value system that runs the stock casino. For the second hour of the show the great author, Larry Hancock examined the games Putin plays. How did the Russian Federation rise? Is there a simple explanation for what we are witnessing in Ukraine today? What happened when Vladimir went to the Olympics?”