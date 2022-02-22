The Cabinet: George Washington and the Creation of an American Institution w/ Lindsay M. Chervinsky – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Presidential historian Dr. Lindsay M. Chervinsky joins us to discuss her book The Cabinet: George Washington and the Creation of an American Institution. If you ever found history unexciting Dr. Chervinsky will have you reconsidering that as she takes you through the turbulent days of the early American Republic from the inauguration of George Washington to the 1791-1794 violent tax protest known as the Whiskey Rebellion. Lindsay and I discuss the formation of Washington’s Cabinet which was Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Secretary of Treasury Alexander Hamilton, Secretary of War Henry Knox, and Attorney General Edmund Randolph. Lindsay explains how the institution of the Cabinet came to be and how the vision of it changed over the years. Additionally, Lindsay and I discuss the recent news that Donald Trump was shredding Presidential documents in the dwindling days of his Presidency. Moreover, Lindsay and I discuss other Presidential cabinets such as that of President John F. Kennedy, the problem of nepotism in the Cabinet historically, and much, much more!