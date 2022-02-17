The Biggest Uranium Bull Run in History Begins Now

World leaders declare “All systems are go” for nuclear energy.

The biggest wins go to those with the best quality uranium. That’s why one tiny Canadian uranium explorer could ride a 10-year yellow cake rally.

· Spanning across the political aisle, Republican and Democratic leadership alike have embraced uranium in a ground-breaking $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

· Uranium currently produces 20% of America’s electricity needs,1 but that will have to increase dramatically if the country is to break free of its reliance on fossil fuels in exchange for carbon neutral alternatives.

· Basin Uranium Corporation (CNSX: NCLR) is fully funded for it’s 2022 exploration program in the Athabasca Basin, and a discovery coupled with a strong uranium market could be a catalyst for the Company.

While the world nervously watches the see-saw of stock market values, there’s a uranium upsurge happening that could last over 10 years.

Tucked away in the Infrastructure Bill is a gift which could send stocks into the stratosphere – and one company in particular looks primed for something truly special.

House Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on much – except it seems this one thing: uranium is key to the country’s reduced-carbon energy strategy.

It’s clean, affordable, and once we hit mass adoption, could transform the way America is powered with lower bills and lower emissions.

A Decade of Potential Parabolic Returns

Analysts believe this stock sector will see huge growth leading into 2030. But not all uranium stocks are equal. Some have more capacity for growth than others, which brings us to what we think could be one of the best opportunities of them all: Basin Uranium Corporation (CNSX: NCLR).

Basin Uranium has landed a project in the Athabasca Basin, a region universally regarded as the top source for high-grade uranium in the world.

And they’ve already signed an agreement with another up and coming uranium explorer, Skyharbour Resources, for one of the most exciting new sites in the area.

Past exploration on the property has been highly promising, suggesting this stock could be primed to deliver big time in the coming year.

With the economic, social and regulatory stars aligning, now is the time to get in on the ground floor for what we think could be the biggest uranium bull run in history. But if you want to get in on the act, you’ll have to act fast.

Uranium Prices Have Already Soared 69% In 18 Months

From September through November, the market went on a remarkable run which saw spot prices climb to their highest level in almost a decade.

But this is just the pre-game show. The real fireworks are expected to begin next year, with clean energy initiatives firmly taking root.

As things stand, the current uranium spot price ranges from $45-46 per pound of U 3 0 8 , representing a dramatic leap of more than 70% in the last 18 months.

All of which has motivated investors and hedge funds to rush into uranium stocks, accelerating prices even higher. Over just the last year:

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) soared 118%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC | OTCQX: WSTRF) shot up 112% .

. Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) skyrocketed 109%

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) climbed 77%

To many, uranium’s resurgence has been sudden. For the past decade, uranium stocks have been in the doldrums.

But things look very different today. First, safety standards have changed dramatically in recent years. Technology has evolved and safety standards have been overhauled. Today’s nuclear power is safe, reliable, consistent, and clean 2.

This brings us to the second point: The drive towards net zero requires nuclear power.

Renewable energies such as wind, solar and hydro can all play a part, but these are “swing” power sources, meaning they are dependent on weather conditions, and are far from capable of providing the capacity or consistency of power the world needs in their current state.

Uranium on the other hand is a “base load” power source. The unavoidable truth is, if the world is to transition beyond fossil fuels, it needs nuclear.

For the First Time in History, Political Agendas Align

The current administration has enthusiastically supported nuclear as a means of achieving both climate and energy plans.

Congress passed the Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act (NEIMA) in 2018 which encourages public/private partnerships to accelerate innovation in nuclear energy.

Even Republicans are pitching nuclear energy as a way forward for cleaner energy.3 Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has called on regulators to build more nuclear energy plants, upgrade existing plants, and penalize renewables.4

Figures from across the political spectrum, like Bill Gates and Elon Musk have voiced their support.

For Elon Musk, the movement to rid the world of nuclear is misguided. “We should add more nuclear energy, or at least not shut down the nuclear power plants that we already have,” he said.5

Bill Gates, meanwhile, is betting on nuclear power big time. His company, TerraPower, was selected to be part of the government’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), and aims to build a fully functional nuclear power reactor within seven years.6

While nuclear power currently only accounts for 20 percent of total US electricity generation, the $1 Trillion infrastructure bill earmarked $73 billion for the expansion of nuclear power.7

New plants are being planned and the US and uranium exploration activities are ramping up to record levels.8

Sprott’s 41.3 Million lb. Uranium Purchase Adds Fuel To The Fire

Even the big-time mining magnates are taking notice of the money pouring into this sector.

The arrival of the Canadian-listed Sprott Physical Uranium Trust is one of the biggest game-changers. Having raised almost $1 billion dollars so far with the potential for significantly more through a US$3.5 billion at-the-market offering, they set out on a buying spree of epic proportions, snapping up 41.3 million lbs. of uranium.9

In short, demand is surging and supply is struggling to keep up.

Nations Compete for a Limited Supply of Uranium

It’s not only the US that is betting big on uranium:

China is relying on a $440 billion build out to help it meet its climate goals.10 France is building new nuclear reactors with President Macron putting nuclear power at the heart of its 2030 plan for reindustrialization.11

Russia has ambitious plans, including the world’s first floating nuclear power plant in Siberia.12

The narrative couldn’t be clearer. Small wonder that the people at Basin Uranium Corporation (CNSX: NCLR), sitting on a highly prospective land package in the middle of one of the richest uranium regions in the world, are so excited.

“Grade-A” Uranium At The Mann Lake Project

With its own capacity for uranium production limited, the US has begun looking to its nearby friends. Thankfully its northern neighbour has the leading sources of high-grade uranium in the world.

That’s why all eyes are turning to the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan and Alberta. Grades are as much as 20 times higher here than anywhere else in the world.13 What’s more, with 606,600 tonnes of known reserves, this region currently supplies 15% of the world’s uranium.14

Basin Uranium has partnered with Skyharbour Resources to earn in on one of the most promising land packages in the area, Mann Lake.

This 3,472-hectare project boasts a highly strategic location, sandwiched between the McArthur River mine 25km to the northeast (host to 273.6 million lbs in proven and probable reserves), and Cameco’s Millennium uranium deposit 15 km to the southwest (host to 75.9 million lbs in proven and probable reserves).

To date this project has seen over $3 million in past exploration. In 2014, they carried out a ground-based EM survey focused on a zone where a favourable 2km long aeromagnetic low coincides with possible basement conductor trends.

Current targets focus on the main NE trending conductive corridors appear to concentrate uranium as shown at Mann Lake to the East. It is these kind of basement corridors where significant concentrations of uranium are typically found. Drilling will follow on these targets in the near term.

Mann Lake looks set to propel this relatively small exploration company into the big leagues. They believe that 2022 will be the year when the magic happens as the company will aggressively focus on exploration and development of its prime real estate in the Athabasca Basin.

What to do now…

Basin Uranium Corporation (CNSX: NCLR) is in a sweet spot for investors. It has a ready market with the US and other countries looking to ramp up uranium production, and it benefits from a highly experienced team with a track record of building successful companies.

At the same time, with exploration still in its beginning stages, Basin Uranium has yet to attract the same level of speculation we’ve seen with other stocks in the same market. But as has happened many times before, once junior mining companies prove out resources, things tend to move very quickly.

You can find out more about Basin Uranium via their website. Once you’ve completed your due diligence, call your broker and put Basin Uranium Corporation (CNSX: NCLR) at the top of your watchlist.

