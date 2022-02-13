My Top Trade And Investment To Make Right Now (Plus Emergency Federal Reserve Monday Meeting?) – Mike Swanson

In this stock market update I talk about what I see as my top trade and investment to make right now in the financial markets. There is going to be an emergency Federal Reserve meeting on Monday. What will it bring? The Nasdaq rally stalled out last week, but there are new bull markets to play outside of the typical big cap tech stocks and the dying ARKK ETF holdings people are still bag holding. There is a reason why people like Elon Musk sold 10% of their shares as insiders towards the end of last year. Getting out of lagging positions and into new leaders is the way to beat the market.

-Mike