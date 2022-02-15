Has the Fed lost control of inflation? Is a recession next? This is where to invest – Source – Kitco News

Has the Fed lost control of inflation? Is a recession next? This...

Inflation is now at yet another four-decade high, with the headline consumer price index surpassing (CPI) December’s reading of 7% to reach 7.5% in January, according to the latest data release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. All eyes are now on the reaction of the Federal Reserve.

Michelle Makori, editor-in-chief of Kitco News, discussed likely responses from the world’s largest central banks, as well as the assets that will benefit most from a high inflationary environment, with Mike Lee, founder of Mike Lee Strategy, and David Nelson, chief strategist of Belpointe Asset Management LLC.