Gold Price Rally Will Power As ‘Perfect Storm’ Brews – Video – Chris Vermeulen

Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders discusses gold’s price direction and precious metals in general with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News. It appears that we are coming into a pretty major super cycle in precious metals, which started back in 2019 – this is about a 5-year cycle for gold. Gold had a very strong rally over the past month, which is the complete opposite of what the equities market has done.

Chris believes the geopolitical tensions flaring in Eastern Europe or news, in general, are not a persistent force for higher gold prices. The underline trends of commodities coming to life are actually the big driving force.

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.