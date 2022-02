Dave DeCamp joined Scott Horton for another Antiwar Radio interview. They discussed developments in Ukraine and Yemen. “DeCamp gave an update on the tension in Eastern Europe and reveals some of the dishonest ways the media is framing the Russian buildup. He also gave a brief but thorough account of the recent flare-up in Yemen where the Saudi/US/UAE coalition bombing campaign has been ratcheted up,” writes Horton.

To listen to this MP3 file click here.