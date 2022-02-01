Clarence Monday Installed as Interim County Administrator For Pittsylvania County

On Tuesday morning, Clarence Monday was officially installed as the Interim County Administrator. Monday has spent more than 30 years working in local governments across Virginia, including a stint as Pittsylvania County’s Administrator from 2014-2017 and several interim positions across the Commonwealth over the past few years, the last one being in Altavista.

“I am excited to come back to Pittsylvania County to help lead County government during this transition,” said Monday.

According to a press release by the county, “During Monday’s previous tenure with Pittsylvania County, he oversaw several

important initiatives, including the re-establishment of the County’s Economic Development Department in late 2015 and the groundbreaking of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. In two moves that have positively impacted Pittsylvania County as a workplace, Monday established a Human Resources Department and commissioned a salary study to ensure that employees were compensated fairly. That study led to the County’s pay scale, which remains in effect today. The County’s four Middle School parks were developed under Monday’s

leadership.”

“Originally from Henry County, Monday has spent the majority of his life in Southside Virginia. Monday holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Business Administration from Old Dominion University. In his freetime, Monday enjoys running and spending time with his family.”

The county also announced the news via this Facebook post: