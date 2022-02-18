Blue Ridge Rock Festival Returning In 2022 – To Halifax County, Virginia – Mike Swanson

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival will be headed to the Virginia International Raceway (VIR) on September 8th-11th, 2022. That’s according to a Facebook post this morning by the concert’s Facebook page. Last year the rock festival was the biggest concert event in the history of Pittyslvania County, Virginia, bringing thousands of visitors to the area, but when it ended a dispute and controversy unfolded between the concert promotion company and the former administrator of the county government over an upcoming October county music concert that caused that concert to be canceled, which created a black cloud of uncertainty over whether the concert company would ever be back again.

Today the concert promoter announced that the Blue Ridge Rock Festival will indeed be back, but in neighboring Halifax County, Virginia.

The fans will be happy to hear this news and already there are over 250 comments on the Facebook post about this announcement from them. Here is what the Facebook post says:

“VENUE & TICKETING ANNOUNCEMENT: The 6th Annual Blue Ridge Rock Festival is headed to the Award-Winning VIRginia International Raceway on September 8th-11th. “America’s Motorsports Resort” is over 3.5x the size of our 2021 Venue and is complete with expansive infrastructure, campgrounds, and personnel, providing Blue Ridge with a full-time, large-scale event venue for the first time ever.➤ TICKETS GO ON-SALE @ 12PM EST TODAY via the All-New BlueRidgeRockFest.com➤ 4 Days. 5 Stages. 1 Epic Pre-Party. 3 Electrifying Club Experiences. 169 Total Artists.➤ More Major Announcements & Artist Reveals Begin very, very shortly…”

