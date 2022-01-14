U.S. Foreign Policy and the Military-Industrial Complex w/ Ret. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Ret. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to Colin Powell, returns to Parallax Views to discuss the state of U.S. foreign policy, international relations, and the military-industrial congressional complex. The conversation begins with a discussion of AIPAC’s recently announced foray into direct spending on U.S. election, the U.S.-Israel relationship, and the potential of a cataclysm in the relationship. We also discuss the far-right, Trumpism, and antisemitism in regard to all of this the changing nature of the U.S.-Israel relationship going forward into the next few decades. Col. Wilkerson expresses his belief that the relationship between U.S. and Israel will not atrophy over time, but rather come to a juncture that will lead to a catastrophic rupture.

From there we pivot to discussing the newly passed Pentagon/defense budget that over $770 billion dollars in total. In this regard we talk about the deepening chasm between the public’s increasingly weary feelings towards war and military adventurism and Congress’ support of thing like the recent $650 million arms deal to Saudi Arabia. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson also elaborates on his belief that the National Security State is “eating up” American Democracy. We go through some history from the Cold War to post-9/11 War on Terror. The National Security State, Wilkerson says, is always seeking to find a new threat to justify its continued existence and growth.

Ret. Col. Wilkerson and I also get into the current Ukraine crisis, U.S.-Russia relations, the situation with Taiwan, U.S.-China relations, the war games simulations over Taiwan and their significance (Wilkerson has been involved in some of these simulations), China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Vladimir Putin, intelligence agencies and the problems CIA vs. NKVD/GRU intelligence, the threat of nuclear weapons being used if a war is started conventionally, the New Cold War, the threat of climate change and the environmental impacts of the Department of Defense, hubris within elements of the foreign policy establishment, and finally Wilkerson’s thoughts on the recently passed Colin Powell and the conflcits between figures like Powell and Dick Cheney in the years of the Bush administration’s stay in the White House.

