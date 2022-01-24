The Ukraine-Russia Crisis and NATO w/ Katrina vanden Heuvel/Vaccine Insubordination in the Military w/ Maj. Gen. Dennis Laich/Wars for Oil? w/ David R. Henderson – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Katrina vanden Heuvel, Editorial Director and Publisher of The Nation, joins Parallax Views in the first half of the show to discuss the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the U.S., and NATO. Then, in the second half of the show Ret. Maj. Gen. Dennis Laich, author of Skin in the Game: Poor Kids and Patriots, joins the show to discuss the Military Times op-ed he co-wrote with Ret. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson on vaccination insubordination in the all-voluntary military force and its implications. And finally, libertarian economist David R. Henderson offers an argument for why the U.S. doesn’t need to fight wars for oil and gives his perspective on the cause of high gas prices.

