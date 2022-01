What is the outlook now for the Nasdaq as we start earnings season this week in the financial market news world? The Nasdaq took a hit in the first week of the year and bounced off of its 200-day moving average last week. At the same time gold is trading right below its $1825-1830 resistance zone. In this video I share with you a big change I made in my Robinhood Account.

