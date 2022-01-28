Russian Political Scientist: “The Russian Public has no Appetite for War” – Stanislav Byshok – Source – TheAnalysis.net

Stanislav Byshok will explain the attitudes of the Russian public and the reactions of the Russian media to the growing tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine in a two-part conversation hosted by Maria Cernat and Boyan Stanislavski. Other aspects of the Russian perspective on recent events and processes are also being discussed. Please donate at https://theanalysis.news/donate/ – we can’t do this without you.
Home Geopolitics Russian Political Scientist: “The Russian Public has no Appetite for War” –...