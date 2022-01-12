Roger Stone, Taylor Budowich, and Jan 6th w/ Russ Baker – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Russ Baker of WhoWhatWhy (and author of the cult classic book Family of Secrets: The Bush Dynasty, America’s Invisible Government, and the Hidden History of the Last Fifty Years) joined me to discuss a fascinating story he got from the late Len Colodny (co-author, with Robert Gettlin, of the controversial Watergate book Silent Coup: The Removal of a President) about a conversation Colodny had with Roger Stone in which the long-time Republican “dirty trickster” claimed back in 2016 of plans for a disruption that could remind one of what happened a year ago with the Capitol breach on January 6th. Additionally, Russ and I also discuss the figure of Taylor Budowich, a Trum spokesman, and a for-profit California entity he just so happened to create on January 6th, 2021. Turns out Budowich has filed a suit to block the Jan 6th getting more testimony and financial documents from him. Budowich has also gone to court the banking giant JP Morgan Chase over his records. All that and more on this edition of Parallax Views!

“Roger Stone: Widespread Disorder Was Planned for 2016, Had Trump Lost” by Russ Baker – WhoWhatWhy – January 5, 2021

“Exclusive: Trump’s Election Chaos First Hatched in 2016, Says Roger Stone” by Russ Baker – WhoWhatWhy – November 3, 2020

“Did Trump Spokesman Hide Assets on January 6?” by Russ Baker – WhoWhatWhy – January 6, 2021