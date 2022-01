Ray McGovern on the Dumb but Dangerous Tension With Russia Over Ukraine...

Scott Horton interviewed Ray McGovern in this extended version of Antiwar Radio. They discuss the recent tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. Both Scott and McGovern agree that there is no impending Russian invasion, despite how hard the American media are trying to push that narrative. McGovern gives a thorough explanation of post-Cold War U.S. Russia relations to provide important context often omitted.

To listen to this MP3 file click here.