Ochelli Effect: Files Revelation Famous Tragedy – Mike Swanson

On Tuesday I was live on The Ochelli Effect, and we discussed some material in the latest JFK Assassination file dump. “The CIA keeps history quiet. Jim Garrison did prosecute a highly paid asset. Will we learn anything new as more information is added to the JFK Assassination Records Collection? Don Jeffries came on the show in the second hour. Chuck and Don discussed the fixed game nature of sports. Entertainment is controlled and so are celebrities. Don recently released a book about tragic results from the business,” writes Ochelli.