Nobody Follows This Gold Chart – Jordan Roy-Byrne

Nearly everyone looks at daily and weekly charts. Some people look at monthly charts. No one ever follows the quarterly charts. Gold just closed the quarter and the month. We evaluate both the monthly and quarterly charts for Gold & Silver. The quarterly charts reveal that Silver faces very stiff resistance at $26.60. Gold has some resistance at $1900. A quarterly close above $1900 for Gold and its smooth sailing. The 40-month moving average for Gold, at $1634 could reach $1670 in mid March when the Fed could execute its first interest rate hike. That would solidify the double bottom support at $1670.