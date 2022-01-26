Larry Hancock On The Putin Game Target Ukraine – Ochelli Effect

This Ochelli Effect hour-long discussion with Larry Hancock makes clear what the MSM seems so confused about. The current situation in Ukraine is part of a broader strategy and game that seems completely controlled by the Ambitions of the uncontested leader of The Russian Federation. Is the former Soviet sphere of influence being methodically reconstructed by Vladimir Putin? How have changing American administrations conducted business with the Russian Federation with any success? Is Ukraine doomed to be in perpetual conflict? Larry offers his analysis of the history and future of Putin’s plans.

LARRY HANCOCK LINKS:

https://larryhancock.wordpress.com/

http://larry-hancock.com/