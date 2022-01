We are in a broken stock market where most stocks are actually in bear markets, trading well below their 200-day moving averages. There is a way to find the things that can now work in this market and actually make money in a falling market environment. And it doesn’t take daytrading or buying things that go up or down 10% in a day to do it. In this video I show the one indicator to use to find the best things to buy and also show you what the masses are actually doing in today’s market.

-Mike