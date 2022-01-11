Grant F. Smith on Israel’s Evolving Strategy to Sway American Politics – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton is joined by Grant F. Smith to talk about the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) new strategy for reaching U.S. politicians. “AIPAC has largely operated as a lobbying group on behalf of the State of Israel. But, as Smith explains, they are now working to set up a network of Political Action Committees. This will give them more freedom to fund candidates they like, and support the opponents of candidates they don’t. Scott and Smith give possible reasons for the evolving methods,” writes Horton.

