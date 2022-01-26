Expert forecasts: what to expect from gold, silver, cryptos, and equities – Source – Kitco News

2022 has kicked off with a hawkish Fed, inflation fears and the end of zero interest rates in sight. Will markets collapse under the weight of a more aggressive central bank or will financial assets and cryptocurrencies hit new highs?

Join us LIVE on YouTube at 3:00 pm ET, Jan. 25, 2022 for a special, interactive session as we discuss how best to position your portfolio with Lynn Alden, founder of Lyn Alden Strategy, and Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com. Combining Alden’s breadth of macroeconomics knowledge with Soloway’s powerful technical analysis tools, this panel will give traders and investors a complete top-down picture of where asset prices are headed and how to best execute on trade ideas. Is 2022 the year we see capital rotation out of risk assets like cryptos and stocks into safe-haven assets like gold? Will the laggards of 2021 become the leaders of 2022 and vice versa? How much upside is left in the global equity markets? Will the global economy be plagued by stagflation, inflation, or deflation? Moderated by Kitco News’ David Lin, this power panel will address these questions, and more, as well as take questions directly from the audience. This event marks the first time Alden and Soloway join forces to dissect market action.