Daniel Ellsberg: Humans Are Not to Be Entrusted With Nuclear Weapons – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton is joined by the heroic whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg to talk about a recent press release he helped put out calling for the abolition of land-based nuclear missiles in the United States in this segment of The Scott Horton Show. Ellsberg draws on his experience as a nuclear war planner to explain the crazy and perilous thinking behind post-WWII nuclear deterrence plans. They also discuss his most recent leak of classified documents that show how close the U.S. came to starting a nuclear war over Taiwan in the late 1950s.

To listen to this MP3 file click here.