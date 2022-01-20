Crash the Stock Market or Stop Inflation: The Fed’s Dangerous Predicament | George Gammon – Source – Stansberry Research

Politicians alongside the Federal Reserve are in a, “very difficult predicament,” when it comes to raising rates and the effects it will have on markets, says George Gammon of the Rebel Capitalist in this in this edition of Outlook 2022: The Tipping Point. Gammon outlines this scenario as a reason to have cash on the sidelines for the Fed’s upcoming plans this year. Gold miners are an under-loved piece of an investment portfolio that investors should pay closer attention to, he asserts. Gammon believes bitcoin will behave as more of a “risk-on” asset with a projected stock market downturn, but still deserving of portfolio allocation. Gammon concludes that we are in a, “long-term commodities super cycle,” where gold and precious metals still remain the greatest safe haven over the long haul.