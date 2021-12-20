The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family w/ David Cay Johnston – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston returns to the program to discuss his new book The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family. According to David’s reporting the Trump Organization made a between a whopping 1.6 to 1.7 billion dollars during the Trump Presidency. Although Trump ledged to receive only a salary of $1 for his time as President (and, in fact, did donate his salary to charity), it appears Trump himself along with his daughter Ivanka Trump, Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner, and other associates of the 45th President of the United States of America profited greatly from the Trump Presidency. In this way Trump is arguably the embodiment of a form of gangster capitalism. And “gangster” may well be apropos as David argues that the Trump family is actually a generational crime family. Despite all this, figures like Trump and Steve Bannon have promoted themselves as heroically trying to remember the “forgotten man” of the working class. Nothing could be further from the truth according to David Cay Johnston, who, it should be added, reports on the ways in which Trump bilked supporters in hospice and retirement out of their money in a very devious manner. In this conversation we cover all that as well as the story of Brian Kolfage and the “We Build the Wall” charity, how corruption under Trump differs from corruption of yesteryear like that associated with the Pendergast Machine and Tammany Hall, Donald Trump’s effect on foreign policy, the story of the curious Trump associate Tom Barrack, why David refers to Trump as a carny huckster like P.T. Barnum (with one major difference) and his supporters as marks, Super PACs and the need for reforms, white collar crime, the Trump family history, Trump and Christianity, the death of conservatism in the United States, Trump and the Atlantic City casino business, Trump stealing from a dog charity, and much, much more!