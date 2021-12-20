One Major Indicator Warns Stock Market Going Through A Stage Three Topping Process – Mike Swanson

It has been several months since I have done a video about the stock market, but now things are happening that we have to talk about. A major internal indicator for the stock market is flashing red now, telling us that the stock market appears to be at the end of a stage three topping phrase. I show a second indicator in this video that will serve as confirmation, but has not triggered yet. A lot of stocks are already in strong downtrends and so is the ARKK ETF, made up of many popular fad stocks that fascinated so many in 2020, but now are trading in bear markets of their own.

-Mike