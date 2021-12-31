Mysteries Remain Around Ghislaine Maxwell w/ Gabriella Lombardo – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, a previously unpublished conversation between J.G. Michael and journalist Gabriella Lombardo of WhoWhatWhy about the mysteries that remain around Ghislaine Maxwell, notorious Jeffrey Epstein associate and the daughter of the controversial & enigmatic media mogul Robert Maxwell. This was recorded on 12/06/21. Since then the verdict has come in on the case of Ghislaine Maxwell vis-a-vis a guilty verdict. The conversation deals more withthe strange stories of Epstein, Robert Maxwell, and Ghislaine more so than the trial itself and the implications of the remaining mysteries. We discuss a number of issues including alleged intelligence connections the Epstein/Maxwell saga, the parallels between Robert Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, the mysterious death of Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell’s whereabouts in between Jeffrey Epstein’s death and her trial, Maxwell’s ocean non-profit TerraMar Project, Ghislaine Maxwell and the United Nations, Ghislaine Maxwell and the Clintons, an underage girl who appeared in the Epstein flight logs eventually became part of the TerraMar Project, Virginia Giuffre’s defamation suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, the unsealing of records immediately prior to Epstein’s death, Ghislaine Maxwell in New Hampshire, false memory syndrome and Elizabeth Loftus, Epstein’s hold over Les Wexner, Epstein and Maxwell allegedly threatening victims and journalists like Vicky Ward, mysteries that still swirl around Epstein himself, international modeling and Jean Luc-Brunel, MC2 Modeling, powerful men and abuse, the cultural reading of the Epstein/Maxwell saga, Ghislaine Maxwell as akin Madame de Tourvel in Dangerous Liaisons, the Epstein/Maxwell saga as a blow to American exceptionalism, a feminist angle/reading of the Epstein/Maxwell saga, the social reproduction of abusers like Epstein, aristocratic wealth and social stratification (what are the implications for how someone with that wealth effects one’s psychology and how the relate to the world socially?), and much, much more!

Will Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Reveal Jeffrey Epstein Secrets? by Gabriella Lombardo -11/29/21 – WhoWhatWhy.Org